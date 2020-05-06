Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 3,481 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $4,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,474,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,449,000 after buying an additional 628,945 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,900,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,782,000 after buying an additional 578,200 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the 4th quarter valued at $57,664,000. Nuance Investments LLC raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 284.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 178,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,695,000 after buying an additional 132,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,013,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,131,000 after buying an additional 97,510 shares in the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AptarGroup stock opened at $105.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.63. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.84 and a 52-week high of $126.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.77.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $721.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.79 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 29th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 28th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.46%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $116.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.43.

AptarGroup Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

