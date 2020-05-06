Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) by 24.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 323,881 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,790 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.10% of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF worth $4,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 92.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 216.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 1,031.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000.

Get iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF alerts:

Shares of EUFN stock opened at $12.54 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.59 and a fifty-two week high of $19.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.01.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

Featured Story: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.