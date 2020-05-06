Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 52,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,044 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $4,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Connections in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 137.1% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Waste Connections by 279.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Waste Connections in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 84.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WCN. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.53.

In other Waste Connections news, SVP Eric Hansen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total value of $521,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,867 shares in the company, valued at $716,090.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WCN opened at $87.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.44 and a 200 day moving average of $91.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.46. Waste Connections Inc has a 12-month low of $70.87 and a 12-month high of $105.17.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 4th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 27.21%.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

