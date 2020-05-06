Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $4.09 Million Holdings in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 431,835 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,292 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Centurylink were worth $4,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CTL. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Centurylink during the 4th quarter worth $15,670,011,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Centurylink by 4,585.2% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,406,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,576,000 after purchasing an additional 19,971,424 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Centurylink in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,802,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Centurylink by 121.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,095,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247,020 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Centurylink by 164.6% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,385,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106,521 shares during the period. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Centurylink news, Director William Bruce Hanks purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.25 per share, for a total transaction of $92,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 102,172 shares in the company, valued at $945,091. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Indraneel Dev acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.00 per share, with a total value of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 773,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,965,577. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on CTL shares. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Centurylink in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America cut Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Raymond James cut Centurylink from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine cut Centurylink from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.78.

Shares of NYSE:CTL opened at $10.01 on Wednesday. Centurylink Inc has a 12-month low of $8.16 and a 12-month high of $15.30. The stock has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of -2.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.87 and a 200-day moving average of $12.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. Centurylink had a positive return on equity of 10.36% and a negative net margin of 23.52%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Centurylink Inc will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

