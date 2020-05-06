Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 12.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 63,291 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,103 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $4,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Omnicell during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Omnicell by 237.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Omnicell by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Omnicell during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicell during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OMCL opened at $72.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.07. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.24 and a 12-month high of $94.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.39.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $248.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.69 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OMCL shares. BidaskClub lowered Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Omnicell from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine lowered Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Dougherty & Co lifted their target price on Omnicell from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Omnicell presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.71.

In other Omnicell news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 11,267 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total transaction of $1,011,663.93. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,164,280.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanne B. Bauer sold 2,919 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total value of $258,097.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,665,390.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,019 shares of company stock worth $1,844,998. Company insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell Profile

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

