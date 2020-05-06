Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 20,221 Shares of Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 20,221 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of Air Lease worth $4,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Air Lease during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Air Lease during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Lease alerts:

In other news, Director Susan Mccaw bought 2,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.50 per share, for a total transaction of $98,512.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,392.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Cheryl Gordon Krongard bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.62 per share, with a total value of $97,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 8,345 shares of company stock valued at $296,243 in the last 90 days. 6.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Air Lease from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Air Lease in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Cowen increased their target price on Air Lease from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. TheStreet cut Air Lease from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Air Lease from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Shares of NYSE AL opened at $23.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.73 and a 200-day moving average of $38.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Air Lease Corp has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $49.96.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $549.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.84 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 29.11%. Air Lease’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Air Lease Corp will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. Air Lease’s payout ratio is 11.79%.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.