Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $4.15 Million Stock Holdings in National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,460 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,857 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of National Instruments worth $4,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NATI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in National Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $47,819,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in National Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $13,762,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in National Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $13,560,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in National Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $11,610,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in National Instruments by 1,715.5% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 178,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,571,000 after buying an additional 168,962 shares in the last quarter. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NATI opened at $37.21 on Wednesday. National Instruments Corp has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $47.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 1.05.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.84. National Instruments had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The business had revenue of $309.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that National Instruments Corp will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.39%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on National Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on National Instruments from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised National Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. National Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.33.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

