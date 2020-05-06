Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,776 Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 255,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,776 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $4,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 30,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 66,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 14,783 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $90,841,000. 96.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IPG opened at $15.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $11.63 and a twelve month high of $25.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.66. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.06.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on IPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson bought 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.79 per share, with a total value of $48,949.00. Also, CEO Michael Isor Roth sold 159,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $3,384,163.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

