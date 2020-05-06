Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) by 33.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,004 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $4,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert Speights purchased 1,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.15 per share, with a total value of $49,916.25. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 16,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $639,632.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders purchased 2,461 shares of company stock worth $99,969. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLH opened at $50.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.26. Clean Harbors Inc has a one year low of $29.45 and a one year high of $88.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.50.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $858.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.84 million. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 3.10%. Clean Harbors’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Analysts predict that Clean Harbors Inc will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Clean Harbors from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet downgraded Clean Harbors from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Clean Harbors from $93.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Clean Harbors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clean Harbors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.89.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste that include resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack, a service to collect, identify, categorize, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous wastes.

