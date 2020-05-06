Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $4.18 Million Holdings in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,974 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.20% of WNS worth $4,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in WNS during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of WNS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of WNS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of WNS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WNS by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Get WNS alerts:

WNS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of WNS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of WNS from $84.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of WNS from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of WNS from $77.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of WNS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. WNS has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.45.

NYSE:WNS opened at $48.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.09 and a 200-day moving average of $60.54. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.42. WNS has a one year low of $34.26 and a one year high of $75.86.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $235.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.86 million. WNS had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that WNS will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.