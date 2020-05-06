Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,763 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $4,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of REXR. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 10.7% in the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Jaguar Listed Property LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 52.0% in the first quarter. Jaguar Listed Property LLC now owns 209,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,575,000 after buying an additional 71,500 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the first quarter worth $836,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.5% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 12.0% in the first quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 488,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,075,000 after buying an additional 52,288 shares during the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rexford Industrial Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.60.

NYSE:REXR opened at $39.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.38, a PEG ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.68. Rexford Industrial Realty Inc has a 1-year low of $31.79 and a 1-year high of $53.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $77.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.91 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 23.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty Inc will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.92%.

In related news, Director Steven C. Good sold 2,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total transaction of $114,760.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,875 shares in the company, valued at $1,056,275. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Adeel Khan sold 61,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total transaction of $2,931,081.49. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,931,081.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 192,135 shares of company stock worth $9,261,656. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR).

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.