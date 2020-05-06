Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 61.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 103,344 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,503 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $4,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Voya Financial by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,165,208 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $70,363,000 after buying an additional 91,509 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in Voya Financial by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Voya Financial by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 148,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,069,000 after acquiring an additional 61,972 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Voya Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $872,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Voya Financial by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,694,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $103,307,000 after acquiring an additional 252,933 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:VOYA opened at $43.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.80. Voya Financial Inc has a 52 week low of $29.75 and a 52 week high of $63.81. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of -15.75 and a beta of 1.44.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $276.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.00 million. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 7.21% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Voya Financial Inc will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.22%.

VOYA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Voya Financial from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Voya Financial from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine lowered Voya Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Voya Financial from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.75.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

