Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,813 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $4,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetEase during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 69.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on NTES. BidaskClub lowered shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of NetEase from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of NetEase from $366.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Macquarie lowered shares of NetEase from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.76.

NTES stock opened at $339.23 on Wednesday. NetEase Inc has a twelve month low of $209.01 and a twelve month high of $367.52. The company has a market capitalization of $42.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $326.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $319.44.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.34. NetEase had a net margin of 30.91% and a return on equity of 37.21%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that NetEase Inc will post 14.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

