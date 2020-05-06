Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 35,811 Shares of Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) by 182.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,811 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Kemper worth $4,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natural Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Kemper in the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,958,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Kemper by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,738,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $135,482,000 after buying an additional 62,271 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kemper by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,626,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $121,016,000 after buying an additional 333,106 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Kemper by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,572,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $121,834,000 after buying an additional 123,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kemper by 141.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,047,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,212,000 after buying an additional 614,664 shares in the last quarter. 68.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Kemper news, EVP Mark A. Green sold 34,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $2,628,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,442,716. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Storch sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.11, for a total transaction of $865,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,997,158.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KMPR stock opened at $64.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. Kemper Corp has a 52 week low of $53.81 and a 52 week high of $91.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.79 and its 200 day moving average is $73.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.66.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. Kemper had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Kemper Corp will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KMPR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Kemper from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Kemper from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Kemper from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.20.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance.

