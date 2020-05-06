Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 31.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 185,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 86,259 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of AerCap worth $4,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CA Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in AerCap during the fourth quarter worth $378,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in AerCap during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in AerCap by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,754,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,600,000 after purchasing an additional 468,544 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in AerCap by 40.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 5,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its position in AerCap by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AER opened at $27.92 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.45. AerCap Holdings has a twelve month low of $10.42 and a twelve month high of $64.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. AerCap had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 23.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on AER. TheStreet downgraded AerCap from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on AerCap from $76.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine upgraded AerCap from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Cfra reduced their price objective on AerCap from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.25.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in China, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

