Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,259 Shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,395 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,259 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $4,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter worth $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP James J. Cowie sold 8,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total value of $429,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 78,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,195,989.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP James J. Cowie sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.54, for a total value of $4,712,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 163,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,843,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 317,319 shares of company stock valued at $23,620,892. 2.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CDNS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.55.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $79.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a 52 week low of $51.39 and a 52 week high of $82.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.66. The firm has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.08.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 55.35% and a net margin of 41.74%. The firm had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

