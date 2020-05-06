iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) by 65.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,454 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,830 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.23% of iShares Global 100 ETF worth $4,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 140,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Fluent Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 122,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,622,000 after buying an additional 24,296 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 59,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,252,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $457,000.

IOO stock opened at $48.91 on Wednesday. iShares Global 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $38.23 and a twelve month high of $56.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.07.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

