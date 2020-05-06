Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,285 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB were worth $4,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 825.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 23.5% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 10.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FMX shares. Bank of America downgraded Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Shares of FMX opened at $63.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.79. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB has a one year low of $55.40 and a one year high of $100.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.56.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 8.21%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB Company Profile

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages; and waters, juices, coffee, tea, sports and energy drinks, and dairy and plant-based protein beverages.

