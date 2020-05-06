Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Posted by on May 6th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 97.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,201 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,440 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $4,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MDYG. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Courage Miller Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 23,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF stock opened at $48.14 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.79 and a 200 day moving average of $52.76. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 12 month low of $34.68 and a 12 month high of $59.55.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Bank of America Corp DE Reduces Stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc
Bank of America Corp DE Reduces Stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc
Bank of America Corp DE Sells 15,363 Shares of Fluidigm Co.
Bank of America Corp DE Sells 15,363 Shares of Fluidigm Co.
Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Ardagh Group SA
Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Ardagh Group SA
Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 3,481 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc.
Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 3,481 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc.
Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF
Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF
Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Waste Connections Inc
Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Waste Connections Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report