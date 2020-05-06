Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 97.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,201 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,440 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $4,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MDYG. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Courage Miller Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 23,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF stock opened at $48.14 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.79 and a 200 day moving average of $52.76. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 12 month low of $34.68 and a 12 month high of $59.55.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.