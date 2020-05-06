Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 7,418 Shares of Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 139,826 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,418 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Ares Management worth $4,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARES. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Management during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Ares Management in the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ARES opened at $32.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.50. Ares Management Corp has a one year low of $20.20 and a one year high of $41.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The asset manager reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.17. Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $484.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.84 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ares Management Corp will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARES has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective (up from $41.00) on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.78.

In other Ares Management news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 45,262 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $1,587,338.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bennett Rosenthal sold 268,697 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total value of $9,353,342.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 725,059 shares of company stock worth $25,589,525. Insiders own 151.62% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

