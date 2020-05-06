Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 278,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,210 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $4,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 15,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Karpas Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 239,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after purchasing an additional 54,390 shares during the period. Willingdon Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 26,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 6,589 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 17,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 18,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

LBTYK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Liberty Global in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Liberty Global from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

Liberty Global stock opened at $20.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.92. The company has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. Liberty Global PLC has a fifty-two week low of $14.35 and a fifty-two week high of $27.84.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($2.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 99.83%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

