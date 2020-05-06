Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 30,018 Shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,018 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $4,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF by 22.0% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 130.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 125.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 4,770 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000.

Shares of Global X US Preferred ETF stock opened at $23.37 on Wednesday. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $23.70 and a 1 year high of $25.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.24.

