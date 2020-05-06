Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 29,391 Shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA) by 55.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,391 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CZA. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $849,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $356,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000.

CZA stock opened at $55.94 on Wednesday. Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $40.82 and a 12 month high of $83.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.82.

Guggenheim Mid-Cap Core ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Zacks Mid-Cap Core ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an index called the Zacks Mid-Cap Core Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index and depositary receipts representing securities that comprise the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs that comprise the Index).

