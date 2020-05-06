Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 61.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 146,509 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $4,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in Realty Income by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Realty Income by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Realty Income by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 73.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on O shares. Deutsche Bank upgraded Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $78.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Realty Income from $82.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Realty Income from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Realty Income from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Realty Income from $84.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

NYSE O opened at $52.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of 37.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.67. Realty Income Corp has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $84.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.39). Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 29.26%. The company had revenue of $414.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Realty Income Corp will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a $0.233 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 84.34%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

