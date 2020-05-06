Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $4.42 Million Stake in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 28.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,544 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $4,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in NewMarket by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 759,649 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $369,584,000 after buying an additional 85,097 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in NewMarket by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 187,842 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $91,750,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NewMarket by 123.4% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 166,415 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $80,964,000 after buying an additional 91,926 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NewMarket by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,866 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,127,000 after buying an additional 3,390 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in NewMarket during the 4th quarter worth about $38,050,000. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NewMarket alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered NewMarket from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

NEU stock opened at $417.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $393.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $443.33. NewMarket Co. has a 1-year low of $304.65 and a 1-year high of $505.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 0.52.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.11 by $1.56. NewMarket had a return on equity of 43.71% and a net margin of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $559.42 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th.

NewMarket Company Profile

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, metalworking fluids, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

See Also: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU).

Receive News & Ratings for NewMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.