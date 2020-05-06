Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,214 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Carlisle Companies worth $4,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,131,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $344,991,000 after purchasing an additional 56,656 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 779,033 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $126,079,000 after acquiring an additional 35,089 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765,096 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $123,822,000 after acquiring an additional 47,558 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 624,051 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $100,996,000 after acquiring an additional 39,679 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth $95,464,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies stock opened at $114.58 on Wednesday. Carlisle Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.25 and a 52-week high of $169.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 17.88%. Carlisle Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $191.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Friday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.57.

In other Carlisle Companies news, insider Karl Ted Messmer sold 26,348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $4,294,724.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,442,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

