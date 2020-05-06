Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 29.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,773 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 28,184 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Carter’s worth $4,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in Carter’s during the fourth quarter worth about $86,493,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Carter’s in the 4th quarter valued at $56,052,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Carter’s by 121.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 38,116 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 217,907 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Carter’s by 393.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 196,804 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $21,519,000 after purchasing an additional 156,900 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Carter’s by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 548,999 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $60,028,000 after acquiring an additional 140,505 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE CRI opened at $73.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.66. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.24. Carter’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.17 and a 12 month high of $112.46.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The textile maker reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($1.11). The business had revenue of $654.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.14 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 7.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Carter’s, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRI has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley reduced their price target on Carter’s from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Carter’s from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Carter’s from $101.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Carter’s in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Carter’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.22.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, Precious Baby, Simple Joys, OshKosh B'gosh, Skip Hop, and other brands. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

