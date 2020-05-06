Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 10,080 Shares of Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,254 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,080 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Emcor Group worth $4,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EME. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Emcor Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,616 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Emcor Group by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,791 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 6,076 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Emcor Group by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,845 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Emcor Group during the 4th quarter valued at $853,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Emcor Group during the 4th quarter valued at $2,994,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John W. Altmeyer bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.52 per share, with a total value of $58,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Emcor Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Emcor Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Emcor Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Emcor Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

EME opened at $60.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.06 and a 200 day moving average of $79.21. Emcor Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $41.85 and a fifty-two week high of $93.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Emcor Group had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 16.51%. Emcor Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Emcor Group Inc will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Emcor Group’s payout ratio is 5.57%.

About Emcor Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

