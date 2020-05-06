Raymond James & Associates Trims Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,368 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.41% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF worth $2,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRGF. Windsor Group LTD grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 38,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 9,208 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 117,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,052,000 after acquiring an additional 16,266 shares in the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 263,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,082,000 after acquiring an additional 79,745 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:LRGF opened at $28.98 on Wednesday. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF has a 52-week low of $22.52 and a 52-week high of $35.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.33 and a 200 day moving average of $32.15.

