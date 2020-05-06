Raymond James & Associates Purchases 16,975 Shares of Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO)

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) by 28.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,593 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,975 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.22% of Argo Group worth $2,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Argo Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Argo Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Argo Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Argo Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,993,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Argo Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,000.

Argo Group stock opened at $32.19 on Wednesday. Argo Group has a 12 month low of $27.41 and a 12 month high of $77.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.72 and its 200-day moving average is $56.41.

Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($2.15) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($2.15). The firm had revenue of $462.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.97 million.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Bradley purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.09 per share, for a total transaction of $175,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,974.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss purchased 1,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.30 per share, with a total value of $48,934.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,556.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

ARGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on Argo Group from $79.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Argo Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. BidaskClub raised Argo Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Argo Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Argo Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.67.

Argo Group Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. The company operates through following segments: Property, Liability, Professional and Specialty. The Property segment includes both property insurance and reinsurance products. The Liability segment includes a broad range of primary and excess casualty products.

