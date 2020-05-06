Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 59,819 Shares of XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 182.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,819 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of XPO Logistics worth $4,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in XPO Logistics by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,054,982 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $243,483,000 after purchasing an additional 976,052 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in XPO Logistics by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,011,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $80,504,000 after purchasing an additional 35,490 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in XPO Logistics by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,005,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $80,136,000 after purchasing an additional 47,787 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at $77,351,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 508,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,513,000 after buying an additional 237,852 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on XPO shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price (down from $74.00) on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Loop Capital raised XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their target price on XPO Logistics from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on XPO Logistics from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.50.

In other XPO Logistics news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 215,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $11,105,613.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,598,046 shares of company stock valued at $71,932,136. Insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XPO opened at $68.91 on Wednesday. XPO Logistics Inc has a 1 year low of $38.47 and a 1 year high of $100.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.08.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that XPO Logistics Inc will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

