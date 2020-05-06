Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 213,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,416,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 4.06% of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TPLC. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,845,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 1,560.1% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 81,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 76,491 shares during the last quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 50.1% in the first quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 76,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 25,590 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $638,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 160.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 35,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 21,864 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TPLC stock opened at $22.87 on Wednesday. Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF has a 12-month low of $17.27 and a 12-month high of $28.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.23 and its 200 day moving average is $25.32.

