Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,372 Shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DURA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DURA) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,838 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,372 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 14.60% of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF worth $4,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF by 43.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 9,829 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 32,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 9,597 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,449,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 172,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,150,000 after purchasing an additional 16,728 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF alerts:

VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF stock opened at $25.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.13 and a 200-day moving average of $27.78. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $19.92 and a 1-year high of $30.33.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DURA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DURA).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Morningstar Durable Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.