NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,541 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in NiSource were worth $2,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in NiSource by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,094,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $559,427,000 after buying an additional 960,047 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co bought a new position in shares of NiSource in the fourth quarter worth $237,211,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of NiSource by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,637,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $184,786,000 after purchasing an additional 490,759 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NiSource by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,744,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $159,601,000 after purchasing an additional 218,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maple Brown Abbott Ltd grew its stake in shares of NiSource by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 5,739,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $159,797,000 after purchasing an additional 950,440 shares in the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NiSource stock opened at $24.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.08. The company has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. NiSource Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.56 and a 1 year high of $30.67.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 7.37%. On average, equities analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. NiSource’s payout ratio is currently 63.64%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NI. Barclays decreased their price target on NiSource from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Wolfe Research raised NiSource from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on NiSource in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on NiSource from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised NiSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. NiSource currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.64.

NiSource Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

