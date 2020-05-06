Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $4.52 Million Position in Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) by 169.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,981 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,059 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.14% of Performance Food Group worth $4,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,690,408 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $653,302,000 after buying an additional 1,281,524 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,211,868 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $113,867,000 after buying an additional 32,770 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,820,670 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $93,728,000 after buying an additional 89,846 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,719,731 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $88,531,000 after buying an additional 209,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,777,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

In other Performance Food Group news, Director Matthew C. Flanigan acquired 4,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.57 per share, for a total transaction of $214,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,614.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew C. Flanigan acquired 2,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.86 per share, with a total value of $83,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,183.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 9,987 shares of company stock valued at $507,158 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on PFGC shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Performance Food Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.89.

NYSE:PFGC opened at $24.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.91 and its 200 day moving average is $41.53. Performance Food Group Co has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $54.49.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The food distribution company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.36. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The company had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Performance Food Group’s revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Performance Food Group Co will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Performance Food Group Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.