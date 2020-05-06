Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,566 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of East West Bancorp worth $4,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 8.3% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 388,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,998,000 after purchasing an additional 29,876 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 4.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $680,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $327,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 14.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 88,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Herman Y. Li sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $102,399.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,961 shares in the company, valued at $1,115,869.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Herman Y. Li sold 10,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $305,770.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,217.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EWBC opened at $33.27 on Wednesday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.55 and a fifty-two week high of $52.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $416.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.75 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 31.34% and a return on equity of 14.00%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.73%.

EWBC has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of East West Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of East West Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. East West Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.89.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

