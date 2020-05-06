Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,533 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $4,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 15.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 7,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 68,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,019,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 69.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $49.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.75 and a twelve month high of $63.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.95.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 59.76%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $56.50 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.18.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $31,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

