Synovus Financial Corp Has $97,000 Stock Holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 186.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 644 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 277,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,620,000 after purchasing an additional 33,174 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Vail Resorts by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 175,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $24,492,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vail Resorts by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 233,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,972,000 after acquiring an additional 6,658 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden increased its stake in Vail Resorts by 10.1% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. 98.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTN has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Vail Resorts from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Cfra lowered their price target on Vail Resorts from $250.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $278.00 price target on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Vail Resorts from $247.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.91.

NYSE MTN opened at $165.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 1.14. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $125.00 and a one year high of $255.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.44 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $924.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.06 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.25%.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

