Synovus Financial Corp Purchases Shares of 16,930 Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP)

Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,930 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAGP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Plains GP by 5.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,926 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after buying an additional 8,694 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Plains GP by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 405,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,604,000 after purchasing an additional 18,681 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Plains GP by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 524,179 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,933,000 after purchasing an additional 36,855 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd raised its position in shares of Plains GP by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 60,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Plains GP by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 9,966,216 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $188,860,000 after purchasing an additional 799,859 shares during the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Harry N. Pefanis purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.36 per share, with a total value of $147,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 233,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,719,686.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Willie Cw Chiang purchased 41,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.82 per share, for a total transaction of $242,112.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,057,517.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 376,787 shares of company stock worth $3,493,743 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PAGP shares. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Plains GP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James lowered shares of Plains GP from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays downgraded shares of Plains GP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Plains GP from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Shares of NYSE PAGP opened at $8.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 2.38. Plains GP Holdings LP has a 12 month low of $3.04 and a 12 month high of $25.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.59 billion. Plains GP had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 0.98%. Plains GP’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Plains GP Holdings LP will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.32%. Plains GP’s payout ratio is 36.73%.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

