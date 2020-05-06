Synovus Financial Corp Purchases Shares of 16,930 Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP)

Posted by on May 6th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,930 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAGP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Plains GP by 5.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,926 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after buying an additional 8,694 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Plains GP by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 405,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,604,000 after purchasing an additional 18,681 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Plains GP by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 524,179 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,933,000 after purchasing an additional 36,855 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd raised its position in shares of Plains GP by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 60,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Plains GP by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 9,966,216 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $188,860,000 after purchasing an additional 799,859 shares during the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Harry N. Pefanis purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.36 per share, with a total value of $147,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 233,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,719,686.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Willie Cw Chiang purchased 41,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.82 per share, for a total transaction of $242,112.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,057,517.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 376,787 shares of company stock worth $3,493,743 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PAGP shares. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Plains GP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James lowered shares of Plains GP from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays downgraded shares of Plains GP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Plains GP from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Shares of NYSE PAGP opened at $8.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 2.38. Plains GP Holdings LP has a 12 month low of $3.04 and a 12 month high of $25.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.59 billion. Plains GP had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 0.98%. Plains GP’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Plains GP Holdings LP will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.32%. Plains GP’s payout ratio is 36.73%.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

Read More: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP)

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Synovus Financial Corp Has $97,000 Stock Holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc.
Synovus Financial Corp Has $97,000 Stock Holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc.
Synovus Financial Corp Purchases Shares of 16,930 Plains GP Holdings LP
Synovus Financial Corp Purchases Shares of 16,930 Plains GP Holdings LP
Synovus Financial Corp Makes New $95,000 Investment in Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust
Synovus Financial Corp Makes New $95,000 Investment in Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust
Synovus Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in BHP Group Ltd
Synovus Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in BHP Group Ltd
Global X SuperDividend ETF Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp
Global X SuperDividend ETF Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp
Synovus Financial Corp Makes New $90,000 Investment in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF
Synovus Financial Corp Makes New $90,000 Investment in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report