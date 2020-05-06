Synovus Financial Corp Makes New $95,000 Investment in Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT)

Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,808 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BIT. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 105.0% in the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 25.4% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 643.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 5,150 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $248,000.

Get Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust alerts:

BIT stock opened at $13.43 on Wednesday. Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $17.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.51.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.124 per share. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th.

Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust Profile

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Multi-Sector Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.