Synovus Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,543 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in BHP Group by 191.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,089 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 11,887 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BHP Group by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 924 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in BHP Group by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 253,218 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $13,852,000 after purchasing an additional 47,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in BHP Group by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,052 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

BHP stock opened at $39.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.62. BHP Group Ltd has a 52 week low of $29.78 and a 52 week high of $59.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.39 and its 200 day moving average is $47.45. The firm has a market cap of $63.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.92.

Several research firms have issued reports on BHP. Citigroup upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Investec upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

