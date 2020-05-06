Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV) by 29.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,139 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 67,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 10,951 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 15,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000.

Shares of SDIV opened at $9.92 on Wednesday. Global X SuperDividend ETF has a 52-week low of $8.02 and a 52-week high of $18.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.11.

