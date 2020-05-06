Synovus Financial Corp Makes New $90,000 Investment in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 292.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter worth $47,000.

Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $62.21 on Wednesday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $67.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.51 and its 200 day moving average is $70.15.

