Synovus Financial Corp Makes New Investment in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 373.5% during the first quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter.

AOR stock opened at $43.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.90. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a one year low of $36.81 and a one year high of $48.89.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

