Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) Shares Purchased by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 562 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Watsco were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WSO. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in Watsco by 172.4% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 283.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 188 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Watsco in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Watsco in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Watsco alerts:

In other news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 3,800 shares of Watsco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.76, for a total value of $637,488.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on WSO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Buckingham Research dropped their target price on Watsco from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Watsco from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on Watsco from $192.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.50.

Shares of NYSE WSO opened at $163.02 on Wednesday. Watsco Inc has a fifty-two week low of $132.97 and a fifty-two week high of $186.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $154.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 0.66.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 4.98%. Watsco’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Watsco Inc will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th were given a $1.775 dividend. This is a positive change from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $7.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.23%.

Watsco Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Read More: Key terms to understand channel trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.