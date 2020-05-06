Synovus Financial Corp Sells 5,083 Shares of Enstar Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Enstar Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 90.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,083 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ESGR. Norges Bank bought a new position in Enstar Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,012,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Enstar Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,495,000. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in Enstar Group by 197.9% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 28,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,855,000 after acquiring an additional 18,802 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Enstar Group by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 85,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,702,000 after acquiring an additional 14,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Enstar Group by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 193,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,957,000 after acquiring an additional 12,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ESGR opened at $137.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Enstar Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $94.58 and a 1-year high of $213.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $146.34 and a 200-day moving average of $185.55. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.54.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported $9.83 earnings per share for the quarter. Enstar Group had a net margin of 36.46% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $380.57 million during the quarter.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ESGR. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Enstar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Enstar Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Enstar Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Enstar Group Company Profile

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It operates in three segments: Non-Life Run-Off, Atrium, and StarStone. The Non-Life Run-Off segment engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses.

