Synovus Financial Corp Makes New Investment in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,783 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 19,590.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 306.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,440 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter valued at about $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

HBI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cfra cut their price target on Hanesbrands from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Hanesbrands from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Hanesbrands in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Hanesbrands from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.85.

HBI opened at $10.05 on Wednesday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.96 and a 52-week high of $17.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.05.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 50.63% and a net margin of 7.75%. The business’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

