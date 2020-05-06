Synovus Financial Corp Invests $85,000 in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $232,000. Davis R M Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $221,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $252,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 418,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,144,000 after purchasing an additional 7,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 23,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter.

ISTB opened at $50.90 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.37 and a 200 day moving average of $50.48. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.53 and a fifty-two week high of $51.44.

