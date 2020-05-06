Synovus Financial Corp Grows Position in China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of China Mobile Ltd. (NYSE:CHL) by 20.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,196 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in China Mobile were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHL. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Mobile during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of China Mobile during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in China Mobile by 283.3% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in China Mobile by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in China Mobile by 1,047.4% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 3,446 shares during the last quarter. 1.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded China Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of China Mobile to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, New Street Research upgraded China Mobile from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.83.

Shares of CHL opened at $38.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $159.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13. China Mobile Ltd. has a 12 month low of $30.12 and a 12 month high of $47.30.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.1106 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a yield of 4.8%. China Mobile’s payout ratio is currently 45.16%.

About China Mobile

China Mobile Limited provides mobile telecommunications and related services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company offers local calls; domestic and international long distance calls and roaming services; and value-added services, such as caller identity display, call waiting, conference calls, and others.

