Synovus Financial Corp Has $84,000 Holdings in John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. (NYSE:HTD)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. (NYSE:HTD) by 370.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,802 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,782 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HTD. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,521,000. Jolley Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,800,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 99,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 38,896 shares during the last quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $780,000. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its position in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 123,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 18,238 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. stock opened at $18.55 on Wednesday. John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $28.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.49 and its 200-day moving average is $24.50.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a $0.138 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th.

John Hancock Tax-Advantage Dvd Incom Fd. Profile

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

